The Salvation Army Midland Corps is about 50 percent short of its goal for its Red Kettle fundraising campaign.
The campaign has been going since Nov. 8 and they have raised roughly $49,500.
“We have been ringing five weeks, and with just a week and a half left, we haven’t even reached 50 percent of our goal. Typically by this point we’ve raised closer to $75,000, meaning we are really behind our normal pace,” said Capt. Brian Goodwill, corps officer of The Salvation Army Midland Corps.
Goodwill said the Salvation Army will not meet its budgetary goals that allow them to provide services to Midland County's low income residents without the funds.
The Salvation Army uses the money raised through the Red Kettle Campaign throughout the year to provide rent for families facing evictions, pay utility bills for families with shut-off notices, and to provide programs like their SHARE Summer Day Camp.
“If we don’t reach our fundraising goals, then we have that much less to provide back to our Midland County neighbors coming to us for help throughout the year," Goodwill said.
The Salvation Army has also had trouble finding volunteers to find the bells. They estimate about one-third of their available hours at the red kettles have gone unmanned so far this year.
“We could certainly use all of the extra volunteer hours we could get,” Goodwill said.
You can register to volunteer here.
You can also donate to the Salvation Army through the mail: PO Box 1447, Midland, MI 48641 or through their website.
