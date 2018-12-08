The bells are ringing and the red kettles are all over Mid-Michigan but one local community is struggling to hit their goal in this year’s Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign.
The Midland Salvation Army needs a final push to hit their goal before the Christmas Eve deadline.
Around this time of year, the sound of bells and the sight of red kettles can only mean one thing.
“They’re all over the city so they’re out to get collections,” said Gale Bradish, a red kettle volunteer.
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign is up and ringing once again, but in Midland they’ve fallen short of their $104,000 goal which ends on Christmas Eve.
“The thing about that amount of time for the last four or five weeks, we’ve only done about 50 percent but the last two weeks now we’ve gotta get that other 50 percent,” said Captain Brian Goodwill, the Corps Officer for the Midland Salvation Army.
He's been serving the community for over six years.
With time running out, the Salvation Army needed a little help of their own.
"We've got two anonymous donors, both of which are matching up to $2,000 so," Brian said. "So a total of $4,000 being matched in our Midland area kettles."
In his fifth year as a volunteer bell ringer, Gale Bradish said the community seems more inspired than ever thanks to the day’s $4,000 matching donation.
When asked if people donate generously he said, "Oh yeah, oh yeah I think so. When I've been doing it, seems like they do."
Captain Goodwill said it’s just another sign of Midland’s commitment to helping their fellow man.
“It’s just a wonderful thing to see everybody doing their part, doing what they can and people coming together,”
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the Midland Salvation Army can text miracles 71777 or head to their website.
