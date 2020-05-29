Midland Sanitary Landfill is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily to assist residents in cleaning up from the recent flooding.
Customers accessing the landfill will be required to report where flood debris originated from for state reporting requirements.
Landfill employees will follow current social distancing measures for the safety of all customers including limiting person-to-person contact at the gatehouse and allowing proper space for each customer to use the dumpsters.
The city said wait times may be significant.
The landfill is located on Ashman Street.
