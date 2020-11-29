As far back as March, the team at the Midland Santa House were coordinating safe Santa visits.
Their plans were put into action this weekend as the house opened to in-person and virtual visits for the first time this holiday season.
“Most everybody that we saw that came in it was really sweet to see just the element of joy in their eyes and even if we couldn’t see their smiles you could see it in their eyes and people were very appreciative,” said Emily Schafer with Midland Santa House.
The house is a staple of the Midland community and some of its visitors have come since it began.
“I brought my kids here 30 years ago when we moved into town, so it’s a little bit different this year, so now I have a chance to bring my granddaughter here,” said Theresa Zainea, a Santa house visitor.
Though kids can’t sit on Santa’s lap anymore, they can still give him their wishes here and he can still laugh and interact with them.
Zoom visits are also possible.
The house is only letting single families with reservations in at a time this year.
“And they have five minutes inside the house and then they have another five minutes inside Santa’s newly made office,” Schafer said.
The house estimates 20,000 to 30,000 people come each year.
In fact, in-person visits to the house for the first week were fully booked within 36 hours.
“I just respect the restrictions, I think, Anna got a chance to talk with Santa and had a picture with Santa, so I think this year, if that’s the best it gets, then that’s OK,” Zainea said.
The house will close on Dec. 23, but there is still plenty of time to get some holiday cheer.
