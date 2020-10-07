The Midland Santa Parade has been canceled this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"With all the uncertainty pertaining to the COVID-19 virus, we have determined the risk to be too great to the community. Please know that we have engaged all of our resources to help us determine the best course forward. Rest assured, that we will be back for 2021. Thank you for your continued support of our great community. Have a safe and happy holiday Season," the Midland Santa Holiday Parade Committee said in a Facebook post.
The post also included the following note:
"As events get cancelled that you have enjoyed in the past, please remember that multiple permits and insurance are required to hold many of them and the entities required to approve them may be unable to grant them at this time for gatherings of a certain size, including large parades, regardless of if they are outdoors or indoors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.