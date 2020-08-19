More than one-third of Midland Public School students have chosen virtual learning for the upcoming school year.
That's according to new numbers released Monday during a board meeting.
The first day of school, August 31, Superintendent Michael Sharrow says, is definitely going to be clunky as people get used to new procedures.
As is the case when it comes to learning in the fall, parents were divided on the issue, and expressed this at the meeting.
"Please do not open the schools for in-person learning at this time,” parent Thomas Bender said. “It is not safe enough for the students, it is not safe enough for the teachers and staff, and it is not safe enough for you and other members of our community."
"But for many in our district, being able to attend school in person is critical,” parent Katrina Wroebel said. “Specifically, I’m referring to the children who will be returning to school in-person after having spent months without safety and security because school is their only safe space."
For these children, the uncertain risks of COVID-19 are likely lesser than the certain dangers they are facing day to day.
That's a tough pill to swallow, because we know COVID-19 is dangerous.
At the same time, we also know the spaces children are in when they aren't in school, are dangerous.
But the district put its money where its mouth is and is investing in student safety and wellbeing.
The district has increased its spending by $4 Million to prepare for the semester.
This will go toward hiring new personnel and buying cleaning supplies.
And with the school year less than two weeks away how is Sharrow feeling?
"I’m less excited and more anxious," he said.
When it comes to the school year, the only thing he can guarantee is that there are no guarantees.
