Texas dog
Source: Humane Society of Midland County

The Humane Society of Midland County is helping several dogs from Texas find their fur-ever homes in Mid-Michigan.

The dogs arrived to the shelter on Tuesday, Aug. 13. They came from an over crowded shelter in Fort Worth, Texas.

Without the help from the Humane Society of Midland County, the dogs would have been euthanized, the shelter said.

Seven of the dogs were adopted out on Tuesday, but the shelter said there are still several dogs waiting to be adopted.

All adoptions are first come first serve. Applications can be filled out on site or ahead of time on the shelter's website.

Adoption fees range between $75 and $250.

Texas dogs at Midland shelter

