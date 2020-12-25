The year has been rough, from loss of life and jobs due to the pandemic to devastating flooding that displaced families across Mid-Michigan.
At Midland’s Open Door they’ve seen more people than ever before needing a helping hand.
“In 2020 we’ve actually seen a 38 percent increase in the number of meals we’ve been serving,” said Renee Pettinger from Midland’s Open Door.
Friday night they served a Christmas meal with cookies from the community and stockings and supplies made by volunteers.
But because of the pandemic Christmas dinner looked a little different, they had a grab-n-go style meal.
While it’s a little different people will still get a chance to connect to volunteers and one another.
One volunteer is Matthew Tuzas.
“I’m just here to serve, that’s what God called me to do, so that’s what I do,” he said.
He also volunteers at a local prison and brought stockings and homemade quilts made by inmates looking to do good deeds.
Matthew says this year is all about unity.
“Right now, is definitely a time of unity,” Matthew said. “Just being able to come together as one people one nation under god. Especially with the time we have right now, turmoil and political dissonance. What matters is we all come together and just be one.”
And enjoy a nice holiday meal.
