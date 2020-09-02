The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a plane crash that killed a woman and critically injured a man.
It happened at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 in a farm field located to the east of North Sturgeon Road, north of East Shaffer Road, in Mills Township.
The pilot and co-owner of the aircraft was William Granger, a 64-year-old man from Lake City.
According to the sheriff’s office, he was flying his white 1959 Piper PA 24-250 Comanche single-engine plane.
The passenger in the plane was the pilot’s wife, 64-year-old Dorothy Granger.
William Granger was flying northwest when he started to have engine problems, according to the initial investigation.
When the plane came in for an emergency landing, the plane struck a large grass-covered mound of dirt before stopping.
William Granger was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while his wife Dorothy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation has been turned over to the FAA.
