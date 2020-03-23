The City of Midland is shutting down all non-essential services through April 13.
The following services are being adjusted effective Tuesday:
- Landfill closed to residential customers. It will remain open for commercial customers.
- Spring yard waste pickup postponed
- Monthly brush collection suspended
- Library curbside pickup eliminated
- Water service installation suspended
- Terminal building at Jack Barstow Airport is closed. Pilots can still access hangars and purchase fuel.
- Building permit and inspections will be limited to emergency only
- All public meetings will be evaluated on a meeting-by-meeting basis
- Dial-A-Ride will be available for essential travel only
