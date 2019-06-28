Across Mid-Michigan, flooded streets are giving residents a hard time.
As these on and off downpours across the region continue, like in Midland, where Sue Forbes said every time it pours her neighborhood turns into lakefront property.
“A normal rainfall is one thing, but when it’s heavy rain, we get this,” Forbes said.
Forbes has lived on Collingwood Street for nearly 30 years and said whenever it storms, the water simply sits on her road.
She said the drains don’t seem to do enough.
“People have canoed down our street, kids have swam, dogs have played. But yes, people get water in their basement and it’s an issue,” Forbes said.
It’s gotten so bad that some residents have even had to cancel plans or work just to avoid driving through the flooded streets.
“One year I was supposed to pick up my kids from Ohio and I could not get out of the street,” said Lynne Glynn, another longtime resident who works as a medical transporter.
But Friday’s downpour almost prevented her from getting out of her driveway.
Meanwhile, Forbes wants to see more work done on the sewer system in her neighborhood.
She said she’s called the city about the issue but hasn’t gotten very far.
“Granted we are low. This subdivision is low. But I’ve called numerous times and they’ve said when it goes down, it goes down. It’s something to do with the restrictors on the drain. And so until it happens, this is what we deal with,” Forbes said.
