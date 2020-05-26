Flooding in downtown Midland
The city of Midland has suspended its heavy item and brush collection until further notice.

The decision was due to the ongoing flood debris collection in the flood-damaged areas of the city.

"Debris collection crews will continue to patrol areas in which flood damage has been reported to collect flood debris from the curb. There is no restriction on items that are set out for flood debris collection. Residents are asked to place liquid items – paint cans, stain cans, etc. – into a box or other container if available and set it apart from other flood debris," the city said.

It is unknown when regular heavy item collection will resume.

