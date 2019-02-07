A crash that happened over the weekend left a Mid-Michigan teenager severely injured.
“Every mom’s nightmare,” said Sandy Streng, mom.
A nightmare that turned into reality on Sunday for Streng.
“We saw firefighters and as a normal mom of teenagers I said, ‘oh my god. I hope it’s not Dylan,’” she said.
But it was.
Streng said her 17-year-old son Dylan Gary was driving his friend home on Eastman and Monroe Road in Midland. She said Dylan was behind a large truck waiting to turn left at a blinking red light.
When the truck turned, her son turned as well, Streng said.
That’s when his vehicle was T-boned and pushed into another vehicle.
Dylan’s passenger suffered two broken hands, but Dylan’s condition was so severe he had to be extricated from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life.
“Collapsed lungs, several broken ribs, a head injury, a broken pelvis,” Streng said.
Streng said Dylan’s condition has been up and down during the past five days.
“One step back, two steps forward most of the days. We still hope and pray for a full recovery but until he really comes to we won’t be able to do the cognitive testing,” Streng said.
She is asking people for one thing.
“Prayers. And there’s been an outpouring of support from the community and from the surrounding communities,” Streng said.
A friend started a GoFundMe to help with costs.
