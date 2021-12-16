Communities down south are still picking up the pieces after deadly tornadoes ripped through the region late Friday night.
Mid-Michigan residents are finding ways to support the families impacted. Truck driver Derek Nadolney described his drive through Kentucky last week.
"The worst part was the truck rocking and watching the wind and rain blow sideways," Nadolney said.
The Midland resident co-owns Straight Up Logistics LLC. Nadolney was making a delivery when he and his wife drove their truck through rough weather. He later found out about the death and destruction tornadoes left behind.
"It was heartbreaking honestly because it's where we travel. I mean, we're Michiganders, that's where we're from, but out here is our home too," Nadolney said.
That is why he wants to help tornado survivors in the mid-south. Nadolney will have a semi-trailer in Midland next Wednesday and Thursday to collect donations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be located at Valley Lanes Family Entertainment Center on Dec. 22. and next door at the Best Western Valley Plaza Inn on Dec. 23.
In the meantime, he is hoping TV5viewers take action.
"Round up items that they can collect and donate. Gather them up, spread the word. Collect them in their own homes and businesses if they have their own business. And try to wait for us on those two dates, Dec. 22 and 23 to meet us down there. Because that's when we're going to be back in town with this trailer," Nadolney said.
The items he is looking for are non-perishable food, water, personal hygiene products, tarps, trash cans, heaters, generators, and fuel cans are in short supply.
"We're donating our equipment and time. And we're hoping the community donates some stuff with us to make it a really good haul," Nadolney said.
Nadolney plans to drive the donations to Kentucky on Dec. 27.
