Organizers of the Midland Turkey Trot have had to change plans but their goal of helping the community is becoming the main focus.
“Our original plan was that we would socially distance and we would not do a group picture,” said race co-founder Jill Gushow. “At that time, we thought we could do a socially distanced Turkey Trot.”
But the Turkey trot on the Tridge is now canceled. It has 2020 written all over it.
“There really wasn’t any other decision given where we are with the covid crisis right now,” Gushow said.
She says the decision was hard to swallow but couldn’t bear to put participants at risk.
“This is supposed to be about health,” Gushow said. “This is supposed to be about having fun with friends and family. If someone spread the illness or got sick from our event that would be exactly opposite of what we’re trying to achieve obviously.”
Now the Turkey Trot is putting major focus on food donations, a staple of the annual event.
“We are really trying to increase that this year and make that the biggest part of the event since that’s all we have left,” she said.
The Turkey Trot is supporting those in need in a bigger way, providing canned goods to area food pantries and setting up online donations for shelters and flood survivors.
“Everybody can be socially distanced when they give,” Gushow said.
The Turkey Trot may be canceled this year but there’s hope people can gobble gobble across the Tridge next year.
“Fresh air is not canceled,” she said. “Exercise is not canceled. Giving back to the community isn’t canceled.”
There are multiple places you can go to get in on the donating.
Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Espresso Milano of Ashman at 137 Ashman St in Midland and the Midland Community Center Lobby at 2205 Jefferson Ave in Midland.
You can also donate directly to foundations online at the Midland Open Door website and the Midland Foundation flood relief.
