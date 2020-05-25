The City of Midland is providing guidance to property owners who need building permits and City inspections as they make repairs and replace infrastructure in their homes and businesses.
Officials said all City facilities remain closed to the public through Friday, May 29, however, Building and Midland Fire Department personnel are working remotely to process these requests and will work as quickly as possible to provide service for flood-impacted residents.
According to officials, fees will be waived for all City permits related to flood damage.
To schedule a building inspection or apply for a building permit related to the recent flooding event, residents should call the Building Department at 989-837-3383 and leave a voicemail message regarding their project or email the appropriate staff member.
Individual inspectors can be reached as follows:
- Steve Taglauer, Chief Building Official – staglaue@midland-mi.org
- Mike Streeter, Electrical Inspector – mstreeter@midland-mi.org
- Jim Armstrong, Plumbing/Mechanical Inspector – jvarmstrong@midland-mi.org
For fire safety inspections and other plans related to fire safety, contact Fire Marshal Tony Lelo at 989-837-3413 or alelo@midland-mi.org.
To find building permit application forms, building permit and inspection information, and more, click here.
For fire department permit and inspection information, click here.
