The Walmart in Midland, located at 910 Joe Mann Blvd., will be temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitizing.
The store will be closing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, and will reopen on Friday, Jan. 1 at 7 a.m.
A Walmart corporate communication official provided the following statement to TV5:
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.
“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
