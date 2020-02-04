A Mid-Michigan city is now under the protection of its first female police chief in history.
Newly-named Chief Nicole Ford has spent more than two decades of fighting crime.
After a nationwide search, Ford was selected to lead the Midland Police Department.
“It is still a little surreal, I can’t believe that I’m finally here especially in such a great city,” Ford said.
Ford said becoming chief has always been her goal.
“Early in my career, I decided that in order to really get to make a change in my profession and also in the department that you really have to take on some rank,” Ford said.
Now that Ford is at the highest rank in her career, and one of the first female chiefs in the area, she’s planning to make some changes to what she calls an amazing department.
“My goal is to tweak and make better the things that we are doing pretty well,” Ford said.
She said that includes adding to community outreach programs and officer wellness plans.
“It’s something that I think law enforcement fails at a lot of time is taking care of their people. So that’s something that we’re going to put a really strong focus on,” Ford said.
She said her first priority is to meet the staff.
“My first priority is getting to meet all of my officers and staff individually, that’s something that I always like to do,” Ford said.
Outside of her role as chief, Ford is a mother of two and often participates in the Police Unity Tour helping to raise funds for fallen officers.
Ford said she’s excited to not only make Midland her home but to serve her new community to the best of her ability.
“If you have concerns, my officers and myself will be working to make sure those are addressed. And we will be working to provide excellent service to an already amazing community,” Ford said.
