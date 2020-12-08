The Winter Festival hosted by the Midland Center for the Arts has been rescheduled to Feb. 6 and 7.
The festival was originally scheduled for Dec. 12 and 13.
Midland Center for the Arts rescheduled after the current COVID-19 restrictions were extended. All ticket purchasers have been notified of the postponement.
People with questions should contact the Midland Center ticket office by calling 989-631-8250.
Tickets for the rescheduled dates will go on sale later.
