A Midland woman has been arrested and charged with exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.
FBI agents obtained images of a 9-year-old girl that they believed Megan Troutman was responsible for taking the photos of.
During an interview with the FBI, Troutman admitted to taking sexually explicit images of a minor for the “sexual gratification” of her boyfriend. Agents showed Troutman several photos during the interview of the minor, and Troutman appeared in a few of them.
Troutman told FBI agents that she refused to send her boyfriend naked photos of the minor over the internet but would send him clothed images over snapchat.
