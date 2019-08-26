A Midland woman is dead following a boating accident up north over the weekend.
It happened about 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 on Lake Missaukee.
Carol Bedell, 68, of Midland, was a passenger on a pontoon boat that was being operated by a 61-year-old Midland man.
Bedell fell overboard and was struck, causing critical injuries, the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office said.
People on another boat witnessed the accident and assisted with getting Bedell out of the water and to shore, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies responded to an address on W. White Birch Court in Lake Township where Bedell had been brought to shore.
Bedell was transported to Cadillac Munson and then Traverse City Munson. She succumbed to her injuries several hours later, the sheriff's office said.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this accident.
The investigation is ongoing.
