A Midland woman has been named the new president and CEO of CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region.
Emily Yeager, from Midland, who currently serves as director of the organizations Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, will officially assume the president/CEO role on April 8.
“The CAN Council has tackled the heart-wrenching issues of child abuse and neglect for decades. Our dedicated professionals, volunteers, and contributors have built innovative programming and services with the sole pursuit of saving our children,” Yeager said. “I’m proud to have counted myself among each of these groups during the past 15 years, and I’m incredibly honored to serve as the organization’s next leader to further advance these efforts. My greatest hope is that each member of our community feels compelled to end child abuse and neglect and that we all work together toward this goal.”
Yeager, who holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Northwood University and a bachelor’s degree in clinical/community psychology from The University of Michigan-Flint, served the CAN Council in public awareness and donor relations roles from 2012 to 2016 before becoming president and CEO of the Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum in Saginaw for two and a half years. She rejoined the CAN Council in Sep. 2018 to lead the CASA program, which places highly trained volunteers as advocates who serve as the voice for children who are in the court system due to abuse and neglect. Yeager was a CASA volunteer herself from 2003 to 2008.
“We are excited to have Emily Yeager take over leadership of the CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region and help us write the next chapter of this great organization,” CAN Council Board of Directors Chairman Don Gaertner said. “Emily’s proven leadership and demonstrated belief in our mission will serve our organization well.”
She replaces Suzanne Greenberg, who recently left the CAN Council after nearly 25 years to become executive director for the Michigan Children’s Trust Fund, a statewide organization that supports child abuse and neglect prevention programs.
The president/CEO leads the CAN Council’s strategic planning process, implements and sustains strategic initiatives, identifies emerging trends and recommends new initiatives that will accelerate growth to accomplish the mission, and works closely with board members and across all programs to establish plans, deliverables, and measurable objectives.
In this role, Yeager will report to the Board of Directors and will be responsible for directing the professional development and performance management of the CAN Council’s program directors.
“I am excited for and extremely proud of Emily; her hiring as president/CEO is great news for the CAN Council Great Lakes Bay Region,” Greenberg said. “Emily is passionate, energetic, and dedicated to the organization and its mission. With her progressive experience from the program level to the administrative level, she has exactly what it takes to be highly successful as well as the ability to inspire those around her as she leads the CAN Council into its next 40 years.”
