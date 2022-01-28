The Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition presenting the great Garrison United States flag at Midland High's basketball game to honor active military members.
Dozens carried out the giant flag before the national anthem was played before the game.
As part of the ceremony, they wished Max Oswald a happy 97th birthday.
The coalition said Friday that he is Midland County's oldest serving veteran.
Oswald joined the ceremony via facetime.
He served in the army and fought in World War two.
According to his family, Oswald was a part of the honor guard along the funeral procession route for President Roosevelt, the post invasion of Okinawa and occupation in Korea at the end of the war.
Oswald worked for Dow Chemical before and after WW2. He was married to his wife Jessie for 73 years before her passing.
