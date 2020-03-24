MidMichigan Health launched its first Virtual Health Clinic in an effort to reduce illness exposure and support the volume of community members seeking COVID-19 testing and direction.
The new program helps to provide on-demand patient-initiated virtual visits through a centralized location.
“This week, our Governor signed an executive order and asked our communities to ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe.’ With the implementation of telemedicine programs, such as our Virtual Health Clinic, we can meet our patients where they are,” said Tom Wood, director of trauma and telemedicine. “Through the Virtual Health Clinic, patients can be referred for a virtual visit by their primary care doctor, specialty clinic, Urgent Care or Emergency Department. They can also get a virtual visit without a referral by calling the Virtual Health Clinic directly. Then, patients are sent a link to the virtual platform through text or email. They are able to connect from a variety of devices and do not need to download a new app or create an account. Next, they are connected to our primary care providers for a virtual visit. Their symptoms are assessed, questions are answered and instructions for further treatment are given.”
The Virtual Health Clinic program launched on Thursday, March 19, at MidMichigan’s East End Building in downtown Midland.
“Our program has been extremely successful with more than 300 virtual visits in our first three days. We are continuing to improve the Virtual Health Clinic and are also creating the ability to connect patients to their specialist or primary care for non-COVID-19 related visits. We are rapidly implementing virtual visit capability to three to five MidMichigan provider clinics every day,” Wood said.
In conjunction with the Virtual Health Clinic program implementation, MidMichigan launched its first Ambulatory Testing Center on the campus of MidMichigan Urgent Care – Midland last week.
It said in following the CDC and Health Department guidelines, primary care providers first refer patients to the Virtual Health Clinic for a virtual visit. If deemed necessary, patients are then given an appointment at the local Ambulatory Testing Center.
“During the brief appointment, patients remain in their car while a member of the MidMichigan Health care team meets them at the tent and tests for influenza and other illness at the physician’s discretion. A nasal swab is also collected for COVID-19 testing. Those patients are then sent to their homes to remain in quarantine until their test results are reported to them,” said Paul Berg, president of MidMichigan Physicians Group. “These measures are just another example of helping to distance those with possible COVID-19 exposure from the rest of our patient population and our staff and health care providers.”
Additional Ambulatory Testing Centers have been or are slated to open later this week at the following MidMichigan Health locations:
- Alma: MidMichigan Urgent Care – Gratiot, 321 E. Warwick Drive
- (Opened Tuesday, March 24)
- Alpena: Family Medicine Long Rapids, 211 Long Rapids
- Clare: MidMichigan Medical Offices – Sixth and Maple, 212 West 6th Street
- (Opened Monday, March 23)
- West Branch: MidMichigan Urgent Care – West Branch, 640 Court Street, M-30
Patients wishing to make an appointment through the MidMichigan Virtual Health Clinic can call 888- 591-0500. Also, MidMichigan Health has published a COVID-19 informational hotline with a reminder of CDC guidelines and recommendations. Staff will available to help answer community questions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline can be reached toll-free at 800- 445-7356 or 989-794-7600.
