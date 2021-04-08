Hospitals are getting hammered by COVID-19 and Michigan’s positivity rate is the highest in the country.
“The number of ER visits increasing. The number of admissions increasing. “it’s tough,” said Dr. Richard Bates from MidMichigan Health.
COVID-19 variants are starting to multiply across the state.
“We have a very high percentage of this B.1.1.7 variant and who knows what other variants are on the on-deck circle that are more contagious?” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala from the Michigan State Medical Society.
Due to the rapid spread, Michigan Medicine is starting to cancel and postpone some surgeries. Like last spring when hospitals across the state cut non-elective surgeries altogether.
The department chair of surgery Dr. Justin Dimick tweeted:
“Bars and restaurants are open. People are out and about. No new restrictions. We need some help.”
Dimick tagged the Department of Health and Human Services, Governor Whitmer and the CDC.
Dr. Mukkamala works with three mid-Michigan hospitals. These hospitals have not canceled elective surgeries yet.
Dr. Mukkamala said if it gets to that point again it’ll be rough.
“For patients, it’s then trying to determine ‘my gallbladder has been hurting for a year. It’s really been hurting this past month. Should I be going to a hospital that’s at 95 percent capacity for something I could probably wait another month? But boy it’s going to hurt,” Mukkamala said.
Dr. Bates with MidMichigan Health said even though it isn’t postponing surgeries yet, the rising number of cases means some people may be too worried to schedule them in the first place.
“People were just starting to become comfortable coming back into hospitals and get their tests. Delays in care can be detrimental to patient’s long-term health,” Bates said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.