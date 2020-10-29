MidMichigan Health is enhancing visitor limitations at their facilities.
The hospital is limiting access to only patients, identified and approved support persons, staff and essential vendors.
Anyone entering a facility has to screen negative for respiratory infection and must wear a mask the entire time they're there.
“As we continue to see the community spread of COVID-19 increase, limiting the number of persons who enter our facilities is critical,” said Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, president and CEO, MidMichigan Health. “We implemented similar restrictions back in the spring and appreciated the support of our communities to do what we could to keep our patients and staff safe. Our focus to keep our patients at the center of all that we do is a commitment we have made and will continue to uphold no matter the situation.”
Examples of a person who would be approved for a support person are:
- A critical or dying patient
- Obstetric patient
- Pediatric patient or other type of dependent patient who needs parent/legal guardian/supportive person for representation or care
- Emergency patient who is not able to speak for self/family member needed to provide information
- Post procedure/surgery patient who needs a ride home
- Patient who needs a translator
A support person has to be 16 years or older and no children will be allowed into facilities as visitors.
“With the implementation of these visitor limitations, it’s important our communities continue to seek medical care, our facilities are very safe, said Postler-Slattery. “Please don’t delay your care. Our promise to you remains the same. As your trusted health care provider, now more than ever, it is important to us that you feel safe to visit us for your care, and most importantly, to seek emergency care when every second counts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.