MidMichigan Health has implemented visitor restrictions to protect patients and staff from the flu and the growing coronavirus outbreak.
Visitors must be healthy to be allowed to visit patients at the medical centers in Alpena, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, and West Branch.
Visitors will also be screened for recent travel outside of the country.
“MidMichigan Health is committed to protecting the health of the communities that we serve. Our teams of infection control specialists and health care providers have carefully reviewed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health departments and information from hospitals nationwide,” said Sherry Anderson, manager for regulatory compliance, MidMichigan Health. “We huddle daily and monitor all safety issues, including emerging issues such as the coronavirus that may be of concern to our patients, visitors and staff. What’s more, reinforcing preventative measures, such as our registration staff completing a travel screening questionnaire with patients is critical. This, along with our visitor restrictions, helps to protect our patients who may already be facing medical challenges.”
