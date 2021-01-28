An EU drug regulator recommends authorization of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Seen here, Leonida Lipshy, RN in the Covid unit at the Broward Health Medical Center, gives Dr. Nadav Fields, DO., internal medicine, Broward Health Imperial Point, a shot of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on December 23, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
MidMichigan Health has implemented a wait list to assist patients in scheduling a vaccination once supply becomes available.
“On Jan. 11, the state opened up eligibility for three different phases of the population all at the time same time. This included patients age 65 and over, as well as certain groups of essential workers. The change admittedly presented some unique challenges,” said Dr. Paul Berg, president of MidMichigan Physicians Group. “At that time, we immediately began reaching out to our eligible patients and began vaccinations. In fact, we have already vaccinated more than 5,000 patients in the first two weeks of our program and will continue to add vaccine clinics as additional supply become available.”
Patients who have already been in contact with their doctors to be placed on the wait list do not need to take further action.
“We advise that everyone take time to learn more about the vaccine and how it will help us to fight COVID-19,” Berg said. “The CDC’s website offers several education tools for you to learn more about the vaccine, its benefits and more. Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following all CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from COVID-19. I recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to you.”
