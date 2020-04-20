MidMichigan Health in Midland has joined a Mayo Clinic research program to help treat COVID-19 patients.
The program uses convalescent plasma donated by recovered COVID-19 patients to treat those hospitalized with the virus, MidMichigan Health said in a press release on Monday, April 20.
“We are honored to collaborate with Mayo Clinic experts to help identify a treatment that could accelerate the recovery of hospitalized patients with COVID-19,” Dr. John Blamoun said. “Plasma treatment has been successfully used to treat other infectious diseases, such as those with Ebola. We are hopeful this study will show the same positive outcome for our patients who are seriously ill with the COVID-19 virus.”
The treatment, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, is available for patients who are hospitalized with severe or life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19.
“The study is highly dependent and requires donated plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19,” Dr. Mark Jacob. “Donors will need to meet specific criteria such as having recovered from COVID-19 for 28 days. We encourage those who have recovered from the virus, especially those local to our MidMichigan communities, to review the criteria and join us in our effort to treat this virus.”
Those interested in learning more about this treatment can click here. If you are interested in becoming a donor, click here.
