MidMichigan Health Park in Bay City is offering a diabetes prevention program beginning April 30th.
The program has an evidence-based curriculum designed for those looking to lose weight and increase physical activity.
With the support of a lifestyle coach, the 12-month program begins with 16 one-hour weekly sessions where attendees will learn strategies for healthy eating, being active, and dealing with day-to-day situations. In addition, attendees will receive tools to help monitor activity patterns and eating habits for long term success.
Those interested in enrolling must be 18 or older, have a body mass index (BMI) greater than 25 and have no prior diagnosis of Type 1 or 2 diabetes. In addition, participants must have one of the following:
- A1c of 5.7-6.4%
- Fasting plasma glucose of 100-125 mg/dL
- 2-hour (75 gm glucose load) plasma glucose of 140-199 mg/dL
- Clinically diagnosed or self-reported gestational diabetes in a prior pregnancy
- Score of 5 or higher on the CDC’s Self Pre-Diabetes Risk Assessment (https://www.ced.gov/prediabetes/takethetest
The first session will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at MidMichigan Health Park-Bay located at 3051 Kiesel Rd. in Bay City.
Those interested in learning more or wishing to enroll in the Diabetes Prevention Program may call Ashley Boudreau, R.N., at 989-778-2854.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.