This Christmas, the gifts for Dr. Selma Yamamoto will not be going under the tree.
“It's like Christmas,” Yamamoto said.
MidMichigan Health said it is ready for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
"We are ready to go as soon as we get the vaccine," said Dr. Lydia Watson, chief medical officer of MidMichigan Health.
The MidMichigan Health facility in Midland is acting as a hub for all its facilities statewide. It is expecting a delivery of 2,925 doses some time this week.
The ultracold freezers where the vaccinations are stored can last up to six months.
"For employees, about 70 percent say they're willing to get it and looking forward to it,” Watson said. “And out of our physicians and advanced practice providers, it's around 80 percent."
Bryan Cross, the vice president of professional services, said he has no hesitations about receiving it himself.
“It is safe. It is effective. And I hope there's a high uptake from everyone," Cross said.
Watson hopes the state of Michigan vaccinates enough people.
"My biggest hope is that we vaccinate enough people in our communities to get herd immunity so that we can end the pandemic," Watson said.
She expects all of their doses to be administered before Christmas.
