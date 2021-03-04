MidMichigan Health will continue to schedule vaccinations through their COVID-19 hotline.
On March. 8, residents 50 years old or older who have a medical condition that places them at a high risk for severe illness or a disability can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. People who can also receive a vaccine are residents who live in congregate settings and caregivers of family members or the guardians of children under 16 who have special health care needs.
All residents 50 years old or older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March. 22. People can call the COVID-19 hotline Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 989-794-7600.
MidMichigan is reminding resident who are getting their vaccination to wear a mask, bring a photo identification and a short-sleeve shirt because the injection will be administer in the upper arm.
