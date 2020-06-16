MidMichigan Health has partnered with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan to host multiple community blood drives in the coming weeks.
Officials said they are hosting the blood drives due to the critical blood shortage across the state.
“Like so many hospitals across the country, MidMichigan stopped performing elective surgeries and procedures early on in the COVID-19 crisis in a further effort to decrease exposure to patients and staff. This also allowed the health system to practice conservation of supplies,” said Lydia Watson, M.D., senior vice president, and chief medical officer at MidMichigan Health. “Now, with the continued decrease of COVID-19 cases in our health system and service area, we have reopened our services and need to ensure blood products are readily available for our patients. We urge all who are able to donate much-needed blood to do so and help meet the demands of patient care.”
Upcoming drives are scheduled for:
- Alpena – Thursday, July 16, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena, Auditorium. Enter through the hospital entrance.
- Clare – Thursday, July 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare, Talent Center Conference Room. Enter through the hospital entrance.
- Gladwin – Tuesday, July 21, noon to 5 p.m. MidMichigan Medical Offices – Gladwin, Community Education Room. Enter through the Medical Offices (southwest) entrance.
- Gratiot – Friday, June 19, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot, Wilcox Auditorium. Enter through the hospital entrance.
- Midland – Thursday, July 2, 2 to 7 p.m., MRI Building Lobby, (old Orchard Building), on the campus of MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland. Sponsored by the MidMichigan Trauma Program. Donors will receive two bike helmets for participating.
- Mt. Pleasant – Wednesday, July 22, noon to 5 p.m., MidMichigan Medical Center – Mt. Pleasant, Conference Room 1200. Enter through the main (north) entrance.
- West Branch – Tuesday, July 7, 5:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., MidMichigan Medical Center – West Branch, Executive Dining Room. Enter through the hospital entrance.
Officials said it takes about an hour to donate blood.
Donors must be 17 or older to donate, anyone under 17 will need parental consent.
All donors must wear a mask.
To register for a donation appointment or to view more dates and locations for community blood drives, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.