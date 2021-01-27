With COVID-19 cases in hospitalizations and the community decreasing, MidMichigan Health is easing its visitor restrictions beginning Jan. 27.
The medical center inpatient units visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The behavioral health units hours remain from 6 to 8 p.m.
Patients' visitors in specialized care units are required to check with the nurse’s station to determine appropriate visiting times.
“We recognize that an important aspect of care and healing is having a family member or support person with our patients whenever possible,” said Diane Postler-Slattery, president and CEO of MidMichigan Health. “We have been carefully monitoring the number of state and local cases and are pleased to see a steady decline. However, the safety of our patients, visitors and employees is our priority. While we will ease our visitor restrictions, our protocols for health screening, universal masking and social distancing in our facilities will remain in place.”
MidMichigan’s visitor policy has been updated based on current available COVID-19 data.
Each inpatient is allowed two visitors at a time if they are not COVID-19 positive. Maternity inpatients can have one support person, and pediatric patients may have two legal guardians or parents with them.
The emergency departments are allowed one visitor per patient and pediatric patients can have two legal guardians or parents with them.
For patient support outside of the defined visiting guidelines, if the care team determines a visitor is essential to support the communication between the care team and a patient with developmental delay, significant cognitive or physical impairment and/or for the care of the patient, one visitor may be allowed. Additional consideration for a visitor will be given to patient circumstance around informed consent, hospice care or end of life decisions.
MidMichigan will continue to follow other COVID-19 prevention protocols at the facilities with universal masking and entry screening.
