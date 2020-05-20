MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland remains open, but rising waters have closed the Harlow and Wellness Drive entrances.
Those heading to the Medical Center campus are asked to enter through Orchard Drive west of Eastman Avenue off North Saginaw Road. The Emergency Department and Hospital Entrances remain open.
“Due to flooding, the city has closed several roads limiting access to MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland. The hospital remains staffed and operational. The Emergency Department remains open and there are no current plans to evacuate the Medical Center. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” said Greg Rogers, president of the Medical Center in Midland. “Patients with scheduled outpatient procedures are being notified as some services may be delayed or rescheduled.”
As a result of flooding, services and offices closed today include:
• MidMichigan Urgent Care – Midland: If they can safely do so, patients seeking urgent care services are asked to reroute their care to MidMichigan Urgent Care – Freeland, 5694 Midland Road, M-47
• MidMichigan Physicians Group practices located in the Orchard, Towsley and Campus Ridge Buildings
• The Family Practice Center located in Gerstacker Building
• MidMichigan Home Care and Home Medical Equipment
• All rehabilitation sites in Midland, as well as the Midland Spine and Pain Program
In addition to these practice and service closures, the Sanford, East End and cardiology practice on Wackerly will be closed.
On September 13, 1986, the Tittabawassee River crested at 33 feet, a record, causing a 100-year flood. Sturgeon Creek rose, also partially inundating houses on Valley Drive and threatening MidMichigan Medical Center–Midland's Harlow Drive Building along Sugnet Road. Seventeen pediatric and day surgery patients staying on the ground floor of a wing were relocated.
Since that flood many changes have been made, including a FEMA-approved flood wall and generators built above the flood plain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.