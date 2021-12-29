As people across the country gear up for New Year's Eve celebrations there is a Times Square style ball drop party in mid-Michigan to ring in the new year.
Midnight on Main returns to Dow Diamond in Midland after being cancelled due to the coronavirus last year.
Jason Leopold is one of the organizers of Midnight on Main in Midland.
"We are so pumped to be back," Leopold said.
The New Year's Eve celebration takes place Friday at Dow Diamond. Preparations are underway in the stadium's heated concourse.
Leopold said it is a can't miss event.
"We have the VIP room up top that has your own personal DJ, it has a full course dinner for you, it has free drinks for you all night. And then down below we have jedi mind trip on one side playing music and Sound Productions DJ for the club feel on the other side. We do have a lounge area as well for people that want to get away from music and go in there and chill and just sit down and relax," Leopold said.
There is more planned after the clock strikes midnight to ring in 2022.
"It is Michigan’s largest ball drop. So, we'll have that over the first base line for ya. And that's presented by Bierlein, so it's just a lot of cool things for ya. And then we follow that up with a fireworks show after that as well," Leopold said.
Leopold said there is a coat check, and shuttles to local hotels will be available. As far as COVID-19 safety protocols go, he said the event will follow Dow's recommendations.
"Masks are not mandatory but obviously suggested and go from there," Leopold said.
He said he cannot wait to see the place filled up Friday night.
"It's going to feel awesome. I mean everyone's been cramped up at home for the last year you know. People are ready to get out and just have fun," Leopold said.
The party starts at 7:00 Friday night for anyone 21 and older.
For ticket information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.