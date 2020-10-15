Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Midwest governors are asking congress and the president to pass a COVID-19 relief bill.
Stressing the need for federal aid for testing and personal protective equipment, Whitmer, Gov. Tony Evers from Wisconsin and Gov. Tim Walz from Minnesota are asking for a relief bill.
The three governors sent a letter to President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy asking them all to put partisanship aside.
“The coronavirus is more than a public health emergency, it is also a continuing economic crisis for the residents and businesses in our states,” the governors said. “The coronavirus knows no state lines and prioritizing the health of our workers and residents is critical. Yet, as we continue our efforts to contain the virus and mitigate its economic fallout, we confront both declining state budget revenue and the looming cutoff of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars that have been critical to our states’ pandemic response plans and economic relief programs. We implore you to put differences aside and agree to another, much-needed COVID-19 relief bill.”
They asked for funding for contract tracing, testing and PPE.
They also called for a second stimulus check for residents.
“Investment in these efforts will not only allow us to dampen the economic fallout of this crisis in our states and slow a potential recession in the coming years, but ultimately, will also allow our residents to return to the new normal once this crisis has passed,” they said.
