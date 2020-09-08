A group of Midwest lawmakers sent a letter to the Big Ten on Tuesday encouraging the conference to reconsider fall sports.
The letter was sent to Commissioner Kevin Warren.
Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Lee Chatfield was one of the lawmakers involved in the joint letter.
“The Big Ten’s current direction is the wrong choice for the conference, for our area universities, and – worst of all – for thousands of our local students,” Chatfield said. “As a former student athlete, a teacher, a coach, an athletic director, and now as a parent, I know how important sports can be to young people and their development. I also know how much support restarting football and other fall sports has among players, coaches, parents, and the many people who have reached out to our offices demanding a change. The Big Ten should reverse course as soon as possible and do everything possible to help their students restart extracurricular activities safely.”
A copy of the letter can be found below:
