The massive snowstorm timed itself perfectly to cancel more than 1,000 flights on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
Some of the stranded travelers were at Bishop International Airport in Flint.
“It was disappointing, especially for the children,” said Danny Meredith. “They worry about grandpa.”
Mid-Michigan snowstorms caused a delay for Meredith and thousands of other Midwest travelers.
“I was out here visiting my grandchildren in Brighton and unfortunately the snow snuck up on us,” Meredith said.
Meredith was going to hitch a ride back home on Allegiant Airlines at Flint Bishop International Airport on Sunday night when his flight was canceled.
“I got delayed last night on Allegiant and I was not able to leave,” Meredith said.
At Bishop Airport, they had about a half dozen delays or cancellations, but it was a much different story across the country.
Hundreds of flights were canceled out of Chicago O’Hare Airport and delays swept the Midwest, affecting many flights going to Atlanta and Florida.
MBS Airport in Freeland was impacted too with a handful of cancellations because of the icy and snowy weather.
But in Flint, most of the delays have cleared up and it has left people hoping they will be back home soon.
Meredith adds it's hard to be upset about having to spend an extra night in Flint because he was treated so good in spite of it all.
“The hospitality here in Flint has been amazing,” Meredith said. “I’m actually excited about the thought I had here. Unfortunately, bad memories of the storm. I will laugh about it in the coming years.”
