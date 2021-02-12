With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming increasingly difficult to get a hold of, some residents are taking matters into their own hands.
Vaccine hunters are hard at work to find doses that would otherwise go to waste.
"We had five computers, multiple browser screens, a cell phone, and a land line and even with all that only one person got through and got an appointment," said Shar Clark, Holland resident.
Clark had been trying to get her parents vaccinated when due to a computer glitch giving her dad two appointments and cancellations from a snowstorm, she got a vaccine too.
"And she's like if you want his second appointment you can have it. And I was like, 'are you serious? Um yes.' I'm not going to turn that down at all,” Clark said. “So, it was by chance, it was very surprising and yea I wasn't going to turn it down."
Clark is a former admin and one of the original members of the Midwest Vaccine Hunters Facebook Group.
There are groups like hers across the country in New Orleans, Maryland, and Seattle.
"I kept count today, there were 52 individuals that got appointments today just based off posts on our page," Clark said.
Clark said the people in her group are anxious. One young man waited outside a rite aid and ended up getting a vaccine.
Another person drove to Mississippi to get their shot.
"Other than being extremely frustrated with the entire process, it's a given,” Clark said. “Nobody's done this before. And you had to start somewhere, the CDC had to specify guidelines for where states should start, and each state has done their own thing," Clark said.
Clark is very active in her group. She's lost a few friends to COVID-19, and just wants to help people get every last drop of vaccine they can.
