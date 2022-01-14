The Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine has halted transportation and death investigation services to Saginaw County due to nonpayment.
Saginaw County had until 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 to make a past due payment of $116,390.25 to MIFSM before services ceased, MIFSM said.
Previously, the county always paid its invoices on time, MIFSM said. Saginaw County was billed for MIFSM’s services on Nov. 9 with payment due Dec. 1.
“Despite repeated requests from MIFSM and its attorneys, Saginaw County has refused to pay for MIFSM to continue to provide death investigation and transportation and medical examiner services,” MIFSM said.
MIFSM said several communications regarding the past due payment were relayed to Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman and other county officials prior to stopping services.
On Dec. 22, Belleman promised to make a payment by the first week of January, claiming a problem with their financial software prevented them from making the payment on time, MIFSM said.
“The first week of January came and went with no explanation from Robert Belleman and now a second week has gone by, again with no payment or explanation of when payment could be expected,” MIFSM said. “Saginaw County has expressly stated it will not pay MIFSM’s bills unless MIFSM agrees to a reduction in the amount its invoice and turns over control of its operations to a family doctor, who is not board certified, who is a political associate of Robert Belleman.”
MISFM said it will withhold the following services until payment is made:
- Cremation permits
- Death Certificates
- Body Storage
- Medical Examiner Services
- Death Scene Investigation
- Body Transportation
- Autopsy Services
- Forensic Toxicology
MIFSM said it will continue its service should Saginaw County provide payment.
TV5 has reached out to Belleman for comment.
