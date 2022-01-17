A dispute over death services is pitting a county against the company it's contracted with funeral homes stuck in the middle.
The company said it is owed more than $100,000 hundred with the bill that is a month and a half overdue.
Saginaw County is accusing the company of breach of contract, after it replaced its medical examiner with another.
A dispute over death investigation services is alive and well in Saginaw County.
Brian Hart, the CEO of the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine, a private company that has a contract with Saginaw County, said he fired Saginaw County medical examiner Dr. Russell Bush in November.
Hart sent TV5 this statement:
“Bush was not board certified or a pathologist, which means he cannot conduct autopsies. And we replaced him with a triple-board certified pathologist. He also cites mistakes and errors with the previous medical examiner.”
Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman said Bush still has his position with the county. Belleman says the institute needed “prior written consent from Saginaw County to replace Bush.”
He said only the county board may appoint or replace an ME.
The dispute between the two entities over Bush's role came to a head after MIFSM discontinued the services it provides to the county.
As a result, several services are on hold including:
- Cremation permits
- Body transportation and storage
- Autopsies
- Forensic toxicology
- Death scene investigations
Belleman accuses the company of breach of contract, but Hart calls the disruption of services a self-inflicted wound.
Hart goes on to say the county can resolve it by paying its bill, which he says are 48-days overdue.
TV5 has been told attorneys for both sides are trying to hammer this issue out. In the meantime, Belleman said he is working to find ways to restore these services.
“These are very important services to the community and, more specifically, to the family of loved ones of the deceased. The county will do all it can to ensure a seamless transition to this abrupt interruption,” Belleman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.