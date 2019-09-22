Republican party loyalists in Michigan got fired up on Mackinac Island after Vice President Mike Pence gave a campaign-style speech at the 33rd Biennial Republican Party Leadership Conference.
Pence’s high-energy speech lasted about 45 minutes.
He touched on the work of President Donald Trump and had one message for the people in Michigan.
“The truth is, it’s not going to be enough for us to win the next election,” Pence said. “We’re going to make Michigan and America safer than ever before.”
The visit to the historic Grand Hotel was marked by other history-making events.
It’s the first time a sitting Vice President attended the GOP-event.
Pence also flew from Pellston airport to Mackinac Island and was then driven to the hotel, bucking the trend of no-cars on the island.
