A grant was announced Tuesday that would help improve railroad infrastructure around Mid-Michigan.
Congressmen Dan Kildee, Jack Bergman and John Moolenaar announced an $8.6 million federal grant from the US Department of Transportation.
The money will be invested into the Lake State Railway’s Mackinaw Subdivision which has hundreds of miles of track running from the headquarters in Saginaw north to Alpena and south to Plymouth.
“Improving Michigan’s infrastructure—including railroads—will help make our region more economically competitive,” Congressman Kildee said.
Lake State Railway’s helps Michigan farmers and businesses ship products across the state, county and world.
