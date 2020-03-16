Milano’s Pizza in Saginaw is offering free toilet tissues to the elderly and families in need in the area.
The company announced in a Facebook post that it has enough toilet paper to help 144 households, with 2 rolls of toilet paper each.
On Wednesday, March 18 the company will deliver tissue to porches to help keep everyone safe.
They will be delivering tissue from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at no charge to the recipients.
If you are in need, please call the store at 989-249-0900 so that your name can be put on the list.
