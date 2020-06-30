Minor League Baseball announced it is canceling the 2020 season on Tuesday, June 30.
That includes the Great Lakes Loons in Midland.
“We’re obviously disappointed to hear this news that we’ve been fearing would come since the coronavirus outbreak first impacted our daily lives back in March,” Loons President and General Manager Brad Tammen said.
The organization said the decision was reached given the restrictions in place regarding social gatherings, information available to the medical community regarding COVID-19, and the financial ramifications of asking teams to host games with limited attendance or without fans.
“Although we won’t have baseball at the ballpark this summer, we’re committed to Midland and the Great Lakes Bay Region. We will continue to work with our local partners to assist our region in recovering from the catastrophic flood and address the changing issues associated with the pandemic. We are upbeat about what the future has in store for the Loons, ESPN 100.9-FM, Dow Diamond and the Michigan Baseball Foundation. Our staff will be in touch with all corporate partners and ticket holders in the coming days and weeks regarding all purchases for the 2020 season," Tammen said.
