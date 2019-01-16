Mild winter weather in Michigan has impacted many local festivals causing delays or closures.
Monica LeValley, the president of the Caro Winter Fest said this weekend would have been their 10th anniversary, but mother nature had other plans.
“When the sun comes out in the morning, it just turns the ice back into water and if the grounds not frosted enough, you just don’t have enough solid ice to race on,” LeValley said.
LeValley is also the general manager of the Arrowhead Golf and Grill, which is one of the businesses that will be missing out on the Winter Fest revenue.
“It brings probably anywhere from 2,000 to 4,000 people to Caro. So it’s a lot of revenue lost and it’s just sad all the way around,” LeValley said.
She said there will still be live entertainment by one of the bands that were scheduled to play at Winter Fest and specials on Saturday night. She hopes that will save the weekend.
Despite the issues with winter, the annual festival in Frankenmuth is not backing down.
John Shelton, vice president of marketing and sales for Zehnder’s Family Restaurant, said the show will go on no matter what.
“All we really need are cold temperatures and typically in Michigan in January we can rely on cold temperatures,” Shelton said. “We had a year similar to what people are experiencing now and we eventually partnered with Mount Holly, we borrowed a snow gun, we eventually bought a snow gun and eventually started the process of how to make snow.”
