Help support veterans and their families, and get some exercise in the process.
The Travis Mills Foundation is hosting the Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K on Saturday, May 23.
SSG Travis Mills, a Vassar native, was injured on April 10, 2012 while serving in Afghanistan. He lost portions of both arms and legs when an IED (improvised explosive device) went off while he was on patrol. Mills is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries.
The Mid-Michigan native went on to create the Travis Mills Foundation in 2013 with the mission to benefit and help 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service. The veteran and their family get an all-inclusive, all-expenses-paid, barrier-free vacation to Maine where they can relax and enjoy the companionship of others.
Proceeds from the 5K will go to the Travis Mills Foundation.
To see more about the event, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.