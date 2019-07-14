Members of the community came out to the Independence Village of Frankenmuth for the Warrior Appreciation Rally.
The event, now in its 6th year, honors military, police, EMS, and firefighters with free food, games, and helpful resources.
Even though Assistant Frankenmuth Fire Chief Phillip Haubenstricker was an honoree, he was there to honor those who have served our country.
“Sit back and just take one minute just to say thanks for all the sacrifices and the abilities and the comforts we have because people make sacrifices, so we need to do that,” Haubenstricker said.
Veterans from all walks of life have made tremendous sacrifices, like Howard Myers who lost his eyesight while serving in Vietnam.
“At 20-years-old I had both of my eyes removed because of the land mine explosion,” Myers said.
Myers said he returned from the war with frustration and despair.
But through that tragedy and with help from his son, he went on to write a book called Blind Vision: A Veteran’s Story from Trauma to Triumph.
He hopes his journey will encourage others.
“If you can change your attitude, you can change your life,” Myers said.
Like Myers, being forced to change your life due to physical or mental trauma is a reality for many being honored.
This is why organizers say showing appreciation is so important.
“Just as a thank you, to thank all of them that protect our lives,” said Judy Adams, an event organizer.
Next year the event will be held behind the River Place Shops in Frankenmuth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.