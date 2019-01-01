A 23-year-old active duty member of the U.S. military has been shot and killed while visiting family for the holidays in southwestern Michigan.
St. Joseph Township police say Tyrone Hassell III suffered multiple gunshot wounds Monday night in St. Joseph Township, southwest of Grand Rapids. He later died at a hospital.
No arrests were reported.
Police did not say in which branch of the military Hassell served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.